We lost our home and everything in it due to a flo

My husband and I are needing to get a new home for us and our 10 year old daughter. On July 14th our home flooded a total of 3 times in 3 days and made it to where we can not live in it or fix it. We lost all of our belongings including some of our animals like goats,turkeys and chickens. We are just needing help due to not having insurance. Even if you cant donate please say a prayer and share. Thank you for reading our story.