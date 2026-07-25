We Live in a Tent and Kindly Ask for Your Help to Build a Small Home

We are a humble family from Morocco. We lost our home and now live in a tent that lacks even the most basic necessities. We endure intense heat during the summer and freezing cold and heavy rain in the winter. Every day is filled with uncertainty, hardship, and the hope for a better future.

Our dream is simple: to build a small, safe home where our family can live with dignity and security. Every contribution, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to making this dream a reality. Even sharing our campaign with others can make a meaningful difference.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support. We are deeply grateful to everyone who helps us or shares our story.