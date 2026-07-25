We just lost everything but for the right thing..

Help My Daughter and Me Rebuild After Losing Everything

Right now, my daughter and I are sleeping in our car after losing nearly everything we owned. We exhausted the savings I had spent years building, I'm undergoing medical testing for multiple masses that doctors are still evaluating, and I'm trying to rebuild our lives while navigating an ongoing legal matter that I cannot fully discuss publicly.

I'm not asking for a handout—I'm asking for the chance to give my daughter a safe home again.

Just over a year ago, someone I had considered a close friend for several years offered me what I believed was a legitimate job opportunity in San Antonio. Throughout our friendship, I had always been clear that our relationship was strictly platonic, and my emotional and physical boundaries never changed.

Believing I was making the best decision for my daughter and our future, I invested everything I had to relocate for that opportunity.

Unfortunately, the job was not what I believed it would be, leaving my daughter and me financially trapped in a city we had never intended to stay in. Even after that disappointment, I chose forgiveness because I was repeatedly assured things would improve and that the opportunity would eventually become what I had originally been promised.

Nearly a year later, after my dental surgery, my daughter and I returned to San Antonio for what was supposed to be just a few final days before relocating permanently to Michigan. I believed we were finally closing that chapter of our lives.

Because I thought our move was only days away, many of our belongings had already been packed and entrusted to that same longtime friend, who had assured me they would remain safe until I secured permanent housing.

Those belongings represented years of hard work. They included our beds, washer and dryer, furniture, my daughter's bedroom furniture, household necessities, cherished keepsakes from my late mother, and irreplaceable memories that belonged to my daughter—things that can never truly be replaced.

While my daughter and I were staying temporarily where we had been invited to stay during those final days before our move, I continued maintaining the same personal boundaries I had communicated throughout our years-long friendship. Those boundaries had never changed.

After I declined repeated requests that made me uncomfortable, my daughter and I were unexpectedly told we needed to leave with very little notice.

I believed our belongings would remain safe until I completed my relocation. Instead, I was later informed that I needed to remove everything immediately, and I eventually learned that much of our property—including essential furniture, household items, sentimental belongings, and irreplaceable family keepsakes—had been discarded or donated.

Because this matter is currently the subject of ongoing legal proceedings, I can't share every detail publicly. I understand that may leave questions unanswered, but I have chosen to respect the legal process rather than litigate my case on the internet. My focus isn't on attacking anyone involved—it's on protecting my daughter, rebuilding what we've lost, addressing my health, and creating a safe future for us. I look forward to letting the facts speak for themselves through the appropriate legal channels. Until then, I'm simply asking for a chance to get back on our feet.

The financial impact has been devastating. Between the belongings we lost, the savings that were consumed while trying to recover from this situation, temporary housing, transportation, and beginning the legal process, this ordeal has cost us approximately $10,000—the very money I had saved to give my daughter a fresh start.

As if that weren't enough, my health has taken a frightening turn. Doctors have identified multiple masses that require further evaluation, including two in my chest and one in my throat. Along with an elevated white blood cell count, I urgently need continued medical care while specialists determine exactly what is happening.

Today, my daughter and I are doing everything we can to move forward. I'm working to rebuild our lives, continue the legal process, relocate somewhere safe, and make sure my daughter knows that this difficult season will not define our future.

I'm asking for help raising $10,000 to secure safe housing, replace the essential belongings we lost, complete our relocation, cover moving expenses, continue the legal process, and obtain the medical care I urgently need.

More than anything, I want my daughter to have what every child deserves: a safe place to call home, her own bed again, and the security of knowing where she'll wake up tomorrow. That's what I'm fighting for every single day.

If you're able to help us, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to rebuilding our lives. If you're unable to donate, sharing our story could help us reach someone who can.

Thank you for believing in us, for your kindness, your prayers, and for giving my daughter and me hope during one of the most difficult seasons of our lives.