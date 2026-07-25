We haven't had water in a year and a half

Our water company refuses to turn our water on until we pay the full bill. 2 winters ago our water pipes burst. We called the water company to shut it off to fix the pipes. Due to slick roads it was 5 days before they shut it off. So we haven't got the money they want. My girlfriend lost her job last year. So I've been paying the bills will my disability money. So after the bills are paid and food bought thats the end of my ssd money. Thank you for any help you can give. We have been able to shower or take a bath since this happened. I appreciate everyone's Thank you.