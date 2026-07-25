We Found THE Bus. Help us hit the road!

And we are in awe of God.





I remember my wife, Lex, telling me what God told her years ago, as a teenager. She said, the Lord whispered something into my spirit:





“You will travel in a bus, serve coffee, and preach the Gospel.”





At the time, I had no understanding of what that meant. There was no blueprint. No vision board. We had always lived on the outskirts, alternatively, and knew one day a bus would carry the vision God gave us. We dreamed about bus-life, and knew one day that whisper of a promise would become something big.





And now, years later, in His perfect timing…

We found THE bus.





When we stepped inside this bus, just the other day, tears filled our eyes because we realized something powerful:





We were standing inside a promise.





For the last three years, through Revive Traveling Ministry, our family has traveled across America by plane, carrying a message of redemption, healing, and transformation through Jesus Christ.





From transgender to transformed.

From brokenness to restoration.

From identity confusion to freedom in Christ.





God has used our testimony to reach millions, but we believe this is the next assignment.

Not because we want to buy a bus.

But because we are saying yes to the call of God.





And what makes this even more powerful is the story behind this bus.

The current owners are pastors and missionaries who felt led by God to take a year away from full-time ministry to be present with their family.

Now, by December, they will be stepping back into full-time ministry following the call of God once again.

And in many ways, it feels like they are handing us the baton.





One assignment ending.

Another beginning.

One vessel continuing the work of the Kingdom.





This bus is not transportation.

This bus is a vessel.





A vessel that will carry the Gospel.

A vessel that will carry revival.

A vessel that will carry hope into places many have overlooked.





It will become the home of our mobile coffee ministry a place where people can stop, breathe, be seen, be heard, be prayed for, and encounter the love of Jesus in a real and tangible way.

A place for the misfits.

Because once, we were the misfits.





The rejected.

The confused.

The wandering.

And then.. we found Jesus. Through Christians that weren't ashamed to love us, but chose to do life with us.





That is why our mission is built on three things:

Encounter. Belong. Equip.





Encounter — We believe every person can encounter the living God.

Belong — We believe people belong before they have "everything figured out."

Equip — We equip the Church to minister effectively in truth and love, especially to the LGBTQ+ and misfit communities.





This bus will allow us to go farther, stay longer, and reach deeper.

It will allow us to bring coffee, conversation, discipleship, and the Gospel directly into communities across the nation and beyond.





Why $108,000?

We want to be transparent.

The current owners have invested $104,950 into this bus:

Bus conversion — $75,000 Victron Solar System — $12,000 Generator — $5,000 Tow Hitch + Blue Ox — $5,000 Starlink — $450 Built-in extra storage — $2,500 Interior build (bunks, cabinets, etc.) — $5,000

Their asking price is $90,000.





After purchase, here’s what we need to make it ministry-ready:

4 new rear tires — $2,000 Rear bearing seal — $500 Full tune-up / brakes / maintenance — $2,500 Jake Brake installation — $2,500 Registration — $300 Commercial espresso machine — $3,500

Total Goal: $108,000





And here’s the urgency:

We need to raise these funds by early December.





This timeline matters because by December, the current owners are stepping back into their next season of ministry, and we believe this is our moment to step into ours.

Every dollar sown is not just helping fund a bus.

It is planting seeds into salvations.





Seeds into restoration.

Seeds into discipleship.

Seeds into revival.

Seeds into the Kingdom.





Your giving helps create a place where the lost can encounter Jesus, where the broken can belong, and where the Church can be equipped to carry truth in love.





Walk through video here: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/cKnCr4lfnDw





We believe God is reviving hearts, restoring identity, and calling His people back to Him.

If you feel led, would you prayerfully sow into this vision?





Help us carry the Gospel on the road.





With faith and gratitude,

Nic & Lex Renick

Revive Traveling Ministry





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Revive Traveling Ministry is a faith-based church organization currently in the process of formalizing its nonprofit status.