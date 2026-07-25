We dont want to lose our home

My family lives paycheck to paycheck. We have a teenage daughter and 5 pets. We moved to our home 5 years ago and immediately fell in love there . As a child I moved around quite a bit and didn't have a stable life. Raising our daughter we wanted more and more stability for us all. We've worked hard over the past 5 years to keep this home, which has been a struggle. Along the way we took in a few pets and built our family and home . About 6 months ago give or take , things became increasingly more expensive and we got more and more behind. We paid everything we had to stay out of eviction. About 4 months ago my husband lost his job. This left my job to be our only income. I don't make enough money to cover thr bills as my job was mainly for the small things and his paid for everything. Without his income my checks are keeping us afloat but unable to pay any bills at all. It became a struggle to drive to work unable to afford gas and I began walking the 2 miles to and from. We also sent my daughter to stay at my mother's as we couldn't afford to feed us or get her to and from school. With my husband still unable to find work we've gotten worse and worse. Power being shut off during heat waves. Not to mention I use a nebulizer for asthma as well as a cpap machine to sleep at night. We are now going through another eviction. With not much income and exhausting programs who already helped we are looking to lose our home with no place to go. This is the longest in my 44 years that I have lived in the same home. I'm devastated and so is our family at the thought of leaving and in fear of where we will end up without a place to go. We can't even sleep in our truck as it's no longer legal or big enough to live in with our family size . We are at a loss of what to do. We are asking for help. The help would mean more to us then you would ever imagine. We are doing everything we can and it's not enough. Helping us get ahead and giving us the life we lost months ago would mean the world to our family. Please I'm begging you to consider helping anything you can . Thank you so much for taking the time to read our story and being a part of our journey back to happiness and saftly. You are truly a blessing each and every one of you.