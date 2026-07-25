We Asked for Help. Every System Failed Us.

My partner Josh and I never imagined we'd be writing something like this.

For years, we were proud to call our apartment home. Our rent was always paid on time, we followed our lease, and we tried to be good neighbors. We did everything we were supposed to do.

Then our lives changed.

After reporting what we believe was harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and the disclosure of our confidential medical information by employees of Quantum Residential, Inc., we found ourselves fighting not only to protect our rights—but to keep our home.

One of the most painful moments came when a property manager disclosed our HIV status in front of other residents while making degrading remarks. We documented what happened and submitted a formal complaint to Quantum Residential executives. That same complaint was sent by certified mail to Homes for Good, the HIV Alliance, and other agencies responsible for protecting tenants and ensuring fair housing.

Approximately 24 hours after those certified letters were delivered, we were served with an eviction notice.

The allegations used to justify our eviction have since been recanted by both the maintenance employee and the manager involved, and both apologized. Yet the accusations continue to follow us, damaging our reputation and making it incredibly difficult to find another place to live.

Our rent was paid through the OAKS Housing Program using a housing voucher for individuals living with serious chronic and disabling medical conditions. Because of that, we relied on the HIV Alliance and OAKS Housing patient advocates to do exactly what their role promises: advocate for clients, protect confidential medical information, and help prevent people from becoming homeless.

Instead, when we needed that advocacy the most, we felt completely alone.

We repeatedly asked for help. We asked for someone to intervene. We asked for someone to help us preserve our housing or assist us in finding alternative housing before we became homeless.

In our experience, that advocacy never came.

We also reached out to the Eviction Defense Project, Legal Aid, tenant advocacy organizations, and the Oregon State Bar in an effort to obtain legal representation. Despite acting immediately, we were unable to secure an attorney before our hearing.

When we finally got to court, we believe we were denied the fair and neutral mediation the court had ordered. Instead of a neutral mediator, we were required to negotiate directly with Quantum Residential's attorney. We later asked the Lane County Circuit Court to set aside the judgment because we believed we had not received a fair process and had been unable to obtain counsel despite our diligent efforts. That request was denied.

This isn't just about losing our home.

It's about what happens when every system you're told to rely on fails you.

We believe Quantum Residential failed to meaningfully address our complaints.

We believe the HIV Alliance and OAKS Housing failed to provide the advocacy we desperately needed.

We believe the organizations created to help tenants were unable to provide assistance when it mattered most.

And we believe the court missed an opportunity to ensure a fair process by denying our request for a new hearing.

We documented everything.

We reported the misconduct.

We followed the proper channels.

We asked for help.

And we still lost our home.

Now we're left trying to rebuild our lives while carrying an eviction record that has made finding safe housing incredibly difficult.

How You Can Help

We've created a GiveSendGo campaign to help us rebuild after losing our home.

Every contribution will go directly toward interim housing while we search for a permanent home and toward retaining experienced legal representation so we can continue pursuing justice and accountability through the appropriate legal process.

If you're unable to donate, please consider sharing our story. Every share helps raise awareness about tenant rights, fair housing protections, medical privacy, and the importance of organizations following through on their commitment to advocate for the people they serve.

We aren't asking for sympathy.

We're asking to be heard.

We're asking for accountability.

And we're asking for the chance to continue fighting—not only for ourselves, but for everyone who has ever been ignored after asking for help.

Thank you for reading our story and for standing with us.

Please donate if you can. Please share if you can't.





#JusticeForMichaelAndJosh #TenantRights #FairHousing #HousingJustice #MedicalPrivacy #HIVAwareness #DisabilityRights #EndDiscrimination #StandWithUs #Accountability