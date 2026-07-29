We are stranded

I am my mother's sole caretaker. Today my car broke down and I have no way to fix it, or replace it. We have no one else that can help us out. She depends entirely on me for all her needs. Such as Drs appointments and everything else. My car was also the only way I had to make any money at all. I'm in desperate need to get another car. I don't need a new vehicle but it does need to be dependable. That's why I am asking for 15000. Please help if you can and share this around.