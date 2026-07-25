We are all responsible for animals and the environ

🐾 One-Dollar Sanctuary Campaign

Our animal sanctuary was destroyed due to mining activity.

We rescue sick animals, rare wildlife, and disabled animals.

Even $1 helps us rebuild.

Crypto donations (USDT/ETH):

0xc880e65ccc12dc709b84ba13804fec06ef23883b

Thank you for supporting animal rescue

Our team operates worldwide and we will keep you all updated on every step of the construction and finding injured and sick animals.