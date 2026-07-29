We are about to loose our home

This had been a really rough year for us.

With my daughter's mental health issues, to loosing our home of 7 1/2 years, because my ex landlord had a personal issue with me, she also happens to be my daughter's biological aunt. To living in a Motel from Dec.- April 2026, paying almost $3,000 a month. To then finally finding a place and we were over joyed to finally have a place to call our own. I paid first and security, to then finding out 3 days later they were letting me go from my job which I worked for 31/2 years over a false claim made by a resident. I was devastated. The day I got let go I applied for Unemployment and as of today May 17 its still pending, because the people at my last job failed to respond. I also applied for cash assistance that is also pending.

I also lost my storage because of non payment, I literally have lost everything.

So as you can see my life is in complete shambles. I've done everything to try and keep our place to no avail. I am at my breaking point. My daughter is 15 and I can't even keep her in a safe place, I feel like I have failed her.

So I humbly ask for help, I am on my knees. I need $2,500 thats including rent, electricity and wifi that my daughter needs for school. Anything will help.

Thank you for taking time out of your day to read this.