2024 Hurricane Rescue & Relief by WCEN Relief

Our teams make 30+ trips each day to help people in need and save lives. From our website, you can listen to Don Shuffler Jr. share about how they helped a grandmother and her grandchild and how that led to helping others. As Don says "people helping people". wcen.net
If you want to support our mission to help the people of Western North Carolina, please consider a donation.
WCEN was established to coordinate relief efforts among multiple organizations, increase effectiveness, and share resources for the rescue and relief efforts in Western North Carolina through one central fundraising entity.
God bless y'all. Stay warm out there!
Western NC relief
God bless y'all! We are greatly encouraged to see all kinds of folks working together to help. We are doing what we can. Wish we could be there to help.
Praying for the people affected by Helene
Praying for You All from Texas!
Thank y’all for what you’re doing, God bless everyone and stay warm.
Thank you for looking out for our WNC brethren, God Bless!
God bless y'all. We'd be up there helping if we could.
Praying for You All from Texas!
God bless your work to help WNC.
God bless you in keeping our Brethren in Western NC warm as the cold weather gets worse.
God bless y’all. Keep rebuilding, keep encouraging, keep going and keep following Jesus, no matter what.
God bless y'all up there in the mountains. We're praying rebuilding keeps going and everyone stays warm through the winter.
November 8th, 2024
Fuel is one of the most needed items needed in Western North Carolina, especially in very remote areas. Whether it for heating or for running a generator, fuel is a basic need this winter.
Working with our partner, Prime Fuels, we have set up fuel hubs at fire stations across Avery county since the fuel distribution centers in that county were very damaged in the storm.
There is no reopening date for these distribution centers, so we need your help. Please donate today to our fuel fund. Our funds are running low and we need your support. https://westerncarolinaemergencynetwork.org/ways-to-give/
We are a 501c3 nonprofit and donations are tax deductible. Prime Fuels provides the fuel at the lowest cost so your donation goes further to help the people of WNC stay warm this winter.
