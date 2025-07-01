Back on My Feet Being Evicted!!!

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $370
Campaign funds will be received by Wayne Gay
I received a notice to vacate this afternoon, so now I need these funds to get out of here and hopefully a place thats more affordable. I can stay a bit longer to get my stuff sorted but I need $400 asap, the rest will be used for moving expenses and getting into a more affordable situation quickly.
Hello, my name is Wayne, and I'm reaching out for help during a difficult time. I recently has my hours cut at my job and have been struggling to make ends meet. I have been doing my best to provide for myself, but the expenses keep piling up, and I need your assistance to keep a roof over my head and food on the table.
I have been applying for jobs every day, but the process takes time, and I need immediate help to cover my essential bills, such as rent, electricity, insurance, heart medicine, and license renewal. The amount I need is $2000, and any contribution, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated.
I understand that not everyone can help financially, but any shares, likes, or comments on this campaign will go a long way in spreading the word and bringing me one step closer to getting back on my feet. Thank you for taking the time to read my story, and I hope you will consider helping me in this time of need. #BackOnMyFeet #HelpNeeded #Struggling
Hope it helps, man.
Hope this help, man.
Prayers your way buddy!
July 1st, 2025
So thanks to some friends, I was able to extend the move out date to this coming Monday the 7th, and I got someone lined up to help me move my stuff out this weekend. Now is the hard part, I still need help so I can secure a place to stay while I job hunt in my new location. Even if its a hotel for a week or so would be helpful. So any and all help will be greatly appreciated, thank you!
