Support for Waymire Family

Support for The Waymire Family.

Throughout her fight with cancer, Demetria was a beacon of light. She faced every challenge with grace, strength, and a smile that could light up any room. Despite the hardships, she remained positive, never allowing her illness to define her. Her ability to remain hopeful and uplift those around her was a testament to her incredible spirit and love for life.





Now, her family needs our help. Michael and Alexander are grieving the loss of their wife and mother, and they are facing a difficult road ahead without the strength and light that Demetria brought to their lives. This GiveSendGo campaign has been created to help support the Waymire family as they navigate the challenges during this difficult time.





Any contribution—big or small—will help cover funeral expenses, medical bills, and provide some financial relief for Michael as he works to move forward and provide for Alexander during this incredibly hard time. Your support will also help bring comfort to this beautiful family as they grieve and heal.





If you knew Demetria, you know she would do anything for those she loved. Let’s come together to show them the same love and support that she always gave so freely.





Please keep Michael and Alex in your thoughts and prayers and thank you for any contribution you can make. It means the world to them during this difficult time.