Support for Waymire Family

Support for The Waymire Family. 

Throughout her fight with cancer, Demetria was a beacon of light. She faced every challenge with grace, strength, and a smile that could light up any room. Despite the hardships, she remained positive, never allowing her illness to define her. Her ability to remain hopeful and uplift those around her was a testament to her incredible spirit and love for life.

Now, her family needs our help. Michael and Alexander are grieving the loss of their wife and mother, and they are facing a difficult road ahead without the strength and light that Demetria brought to their lives. This GiveSendGo campaign has been created to help support the Waymire family as they navigate the challenges during this difficult time.

Any contribution—big or small—will help cover funeral expenses, medical bills, and provide some financial relief for Michael as he works to move forward and provide for Alexander during this incredibly hard time. Your support will also help bring comfort to this beautiful family as they grieve and heal.

If you knew Demetria, you know she would do anything for those she loved. Let’s come together to show them the same love and support that she always gave so freely.

Please keep Michael and Alex in your thoughts and prayers and thank you for any contribution you can make. It means the world to them during this difficult time.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
2 days ago

I love you always Demetria. Here for you always Michael, Alexander and Family.

Anonymous Giver
3 days ago

We are very sorry for your incredible loss. We love you guys so much

Anonymous Giver
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
6 days ago

Our many prayers and thoughts are with the family! John 5:28-29

Anonymous Giver
9 days ago

Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with you. Words cannot express how sorry we are for your loss. Isaiah 41:13

Anonymous Giver
11 days ago

My heart goes out to Michael and Alexander during this unimaginable time. Demetria's light and strength will never be forgotten. Sending love, prayers, and support to the Waymire family.

Anonymous Giver
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
12 days ago

I pray for your peace during this difficult time. I also pray that God may help you through this difficult time.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for your generous contribution to the Waymire Family. I'm sure it is greatly appreciated. " By Matthew Steger

Anonymous Giver
13 days ago

Although I didn’t get to know you well, your diligence and strength in this fight has been noticed. We pray you may experience the peace that surpasses all understanding (Phil 4:6,7).

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for your generous contribution to the Waymire Family. I'm sure it is greatly appreciated. " By Matthew Steger

Anonymous Giver
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
15 days ago

SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT YOUR WIFE,ANYTHING I CAN JUST LET ME KNOW

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for your generous contribution to the Waymire Family. " By Matthew Steger

Anonymous Giver
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
15 days ago

