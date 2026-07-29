Waylons IVDD Surgery

We are raising money to cover Waylons medical bills. Waylon is a 5 year old french bulldog he developed IVDD and lost feeling and movement in both rear legs. He was taken to the vet then rushed to MedVet hospital. The following day an MRI shown he had IVDD and surgery was recommended. The preformed the surgery right after the MRI. The next morning Waylon regained feeling in his rear legs. They said he would eventually walk again in time. He is recovering well and making progress. Any funds collected over the $10,000 cost of his medical bills will go to help another pet and/or be donated to Badass Bulldog Rescue in Dayton Ohio. Thank you for any help and prayers.