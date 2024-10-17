Campaign Image

Support for Patrick Watz's sons

Campaign created by Amber Watz Buerk

Campaign funds will be received by Brittany D'amico

Patrick D. Watz died on Oct 14th, 2024 leaving behind 2 sons and a fiance. He was the sole provider for the family and his loss creates a huge financial burden. Not only does Brittany, Dominiq, and Trenton have to grieve the loss of Pat and figure out how to continue on without him, but have suddenly loss income with his death. 

In times of tragedy, it’s important for us to come together and support one another. Let's come together and support Brittany, Dominiq, and Trenton during this sudden and unfortunate time. Any donation, no matter how small, will make a difference. Your contribution is greatly appreciated. 

Recent Donations
Travis Lipsey
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Missy Boccardi
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sherri Cook
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

This is heartbreaking news. Sending prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 161.00 USD
2 months ago

Sorry for your loss, praying for peace over the boys lives.

Shelly Johnson
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

I'm so sorry for your loss. I wish I could give more.

Paula Cox
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hatala Rachael
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

My prayers are with you all.

