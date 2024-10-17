Support for Patrick Watz's sons

Patrick D. Watz died on Oct 14th, 2024 leaving behind 2 sons and a fiance. He was the sole provider for the family and his loss creates a huge financial burden. Not only does Brittany, Dominiq, and Trenton have to grieve the loss of Pat and figure out how to continue on without him, but have suddenly loss income with his death.

In times of tragedy, it’s important for us to come together and support one another. Let's come together and support Brittany, Dominiq, and Trenton during this sudden and unfortunate time. Any donation, no matter how small, will make a difference. Your contribution is greatly appreciated.