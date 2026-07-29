We are raising funds to enable 'Watering Olive Trees in Palestine' to take root and grow.

By A'ida Shibli, an indigenous Palestinian Bedouin writes:





A basic foundation of the Palestinian long last resistance and resilience is the understanding that we are as humans an extension of trees, plants, stones, and nature in general.

As most of our history has been land based communities, we draw our love of life from observing nature and learning from nature.

Nature's main plan is thriving, continuing and creating the next generation. Therefore every attempt to cut our connection with land is answered by more attachment to land.

In the Palestinian indigenous narrative, the olive tree stands in a very special place, the tree is considered sacred and has a cultural significance .

The ongoing attacks on Palestinian farmers is very strategic to the war machine, as it was always in the settler colonial mindset , cutting the people from their source of existence.

Our answers are always based on love. What would love as an organizing principle say ?

Plant trees, harvest them with dignity and pride, protect them .

This fall, we aim to host a group who would spend 2 weeks in Palestine helping farmers to harvest their olives.

This group would gather first in Tamera Portugal for a week of preparation and group building and training in harvesting olives. Then this group will travel together to Palestine and spend 2 weeks of olive harvesting with active solidarity.





Dates

25 - 29 October 2026 Tamera Portugal.

31 October traveling to Palestine

2 -12 October Olive harvesting in Palestine

13 -15 reflection time

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May it be so.