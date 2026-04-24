Water, School, and Mosque for Koumengba

For the project of constructing a drinking water borehole, a mosque, and a Quranic school in Koumengba, located in the Bangourain subdivision (Noun department, West Region of Cameroon), our solidarity initiative aims to meet the essential needs of the community. Currently, residents critically lack safe drinking water, forcing them to make long journeys, while also facing a crucial need for a place of worship and a Quranic learning space for children. Your donation will help fund these vital infrastructures to sustainably transform the life of the village. Every contribution matters to build this future. A big thank you for your generosity and support toward Koumengba!