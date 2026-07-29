Water restoration









Help a Family Get Clean Running Water Again





Imagine waking up each day not knowing where your family’s water will come from. This is the reality for a local family whose well has failed completely. With no running water in their home, they are forced to collect and haul water from artesian wells just to meet their daily needs.





This family includes several household members and survives on a very limited income. The cost to drill and install a new well is approximately $8,000, an amount far beyond what they can afford on their own.





Water is not a luxury—it’s a basic necessity for drinking, cooking, bathing, washing clothes, and maintaining a healthy home. Every day without a working well is a struggle.





We are asking for your help. Any donation, no matter how small, will bring this family one step closer to having safe, dependable water again. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others.





Your kindness and generosity can make a life-changing difference for this family.





Goal: $8,000 for a new well





Thank you for helping restore something many of us take for granted: clean, running water at home.





“Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord, and He will repay him for his deed.” — Proverbs 19:17





May God bless everyone who is able to help and share this family’s need. ❤️



