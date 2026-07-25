Water Heater and Washer/Dryer

I live with my mother. We are in desperate need of a new hot water heater and washer and dryer. It is a comical yet sad story. The water heater sprung a leak and then 2 weeks later our dryer shorted out and caught on fire. We have applied for aid, but we are in the "you make too much money" zone. Unfortunately we have not great credit so credit cards are also not an option. If you can help, that would be awesome!