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Water for Sparky

Goal$1,400 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCatherine A Donovan

Water for Sparky

I’m raising money for an older disabled man to repair his well. Sparky, (David Whitehill) was raised in a Carnie family, growing up on the road. He got his nickname because from a young age he was interested in the electrical aspects of the rides, and was responsible for that aspect of their maintenance.

As an adolescent, Sparky fell off the side of the Ferris Wheel while working on it. This was the first of three times his back would be broken. Yet he was determined to work and support himself and his family.

He had a young family, a wife and 7 year old twin boys. One Christmas morning, while he was on the road returning from working at his excavating business, there was a fire at his home and all three of his family members perished. This really derailed his life; he was overcome by grief.

He drifted for years, working sporadically at his business, but his heart wasn’t in it. He spent several years caring for his mother until she passed away, after that he just couldn’t seem to settle.

Eventually he sold his excavating equipment and bought property. He has an acre in Brookesville, Fl, with a small mobile home that he was able to buy outright with the money from his equipment.

He heard the good news of the Gospel, gave his life to Jesus Christ; and began to find some peace.

In March of this year, his well suddenly stopped working. Sparky lives on $1000 a month disability; the cost to repair his well is with tax over $1200. So he is living with no water, buying jugs of water at the store for cooking, drinking, and washing himself. This is expensive over the long term, and really complicated. It’s not going to be sustainable as a permanent solution, especially through the winter. With his back injuries, it’s going to really exacerbate his back issues.

Please help us get Sparky’s well repaired.

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