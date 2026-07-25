Water for Las Majadas

After my trip to Guatemala last February I discovered that our friends in Las Majadas are severely lacking clean water. Tea, Coffee and Soda are what they drink. All loaded with sugar and all contributing to their Chronic Dehydration. I would like to purchase 3 to 4 LifeStraw Community Water filtration systems at $399 each. This will allow at minimum 60 people to get fresh water in the church at least twice a week. With the ability to filter more during the week and using 5 gallon buckets with lids. This could change the lives everyone in the church and village, young, old and in-between. Pray. Please pray. Share and if you can please help me help the people of Las Majadas



