water for a village

Hi. We are trying to raise funds for a small village of farmers who are Christians. They are very poor and grow peanuts for a living. The villagers have to travel away from the village to fill containers with water and travel back to the village. Our goal is to hook up piping from the water well outside of the village to transport water to the village so they have water to clean themselves, cook with and clean. Any donations toward our goal to provide God's people with water would be a great blessing for them.