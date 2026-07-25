Hello my name is Juanita Bustamante. I live in Tucson Az. I am asking for any help for the reason of me and my family have been without water for over 5months. Times got hard and bills were stacked up water to be exact. I am embarrassed to even ask but the reason our water is off is because I've been diagnosed with cancer 7months ago. Which had he having to quit my job to undergo my treatment and having to pay for medical bills so which was a hard decision to make due to it was either pay my water bill or pay for my treatment for my cancer!! And not being able to work has put alot of hardship on me and my family!! So I am asking for any donations to please help me and my family to get our water turned back on!! Any and all donations are greatly appreciated and I am greatful and blessed for your support!! May the God lord bless you and your family!! Thank You and God Bless