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Watched our home burn for my 36th....

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLaisa Blanchard

Fundraiser funds will be received by Laisa Blanchard

Watched our home burn for my 36th....

... and ever since that day my life has been up in flames. No matter what I do or try I cant catch a break. Ive been blocked and railroaded from receiving aid because I was denied my fire report number to give the agency requesting it in order to receive the critical aid needed. I was blocked on how to even apply for trying to get a building permit with an accessory building permit attached to it so I could have some place to stay while I worked on my home. It was winter. I worked many hours being a home health caregiver. And then they never shut my utilities off and because of that I lost every thing I had saved from fire stored in my basement because Sunday February 15th 2026 I had to call 911 to get a city worker to help me get the water main off because my basement was 2/3 foot under water. All my pipes burst. Destroying my home completely as well as everything stored in it. We (4 kids, 17,12,6,&4) last everything we had in the basement. And because it sat with all that water theres now mold to the point my home will have to be torn down to the foundation or just rebuilt completely. I lost my job due to the stress of all this. I also cant even get a medical procedure done because I cant afford to do it now. Thats 10,000 by itself. Not including all my bills I still have because I was denied aid all because I couldnt give them a report number I was denied having for over 1.5 months. I had to threaten a lawyer before being given it.

I have a law suit against both municipalities and I have done all the paperwork by myself, including formal Notice of claims, insurance claim, and foias, but I cant find not one single lawyer thatll even talk to me about my case. Ive done the work and have the evidence to prove my case against them but am afraid of what happens once I file in circuit court and dont have lawyer to represent me in a court of law. Ill need up in jail for contempt. My children and I are still displaced and seperated. I lost my job because the stress of everything affected my ability to concentrate at work. Before the fire I had just gotten a loan to clear my debt for about 23000 so I didnt have garnishments against me anymore. Well after the house burnt i used a credit card, (in order to survive) and i finlly got that paid off again but that ruined my credit rating again and now i cant get approved for care credit in order to get my dental implants done. I had all my teeth pulled due to medical issues. But now its been going on over a year since i had them done and now my jaw is losing bone volume. Im worried by time I can apply and get the care credit i need to pay for them out of pocket i will no longer be able to physically and medically Im them. Im now out of money completely. This is the last thing i even want to do but im out of options and am praying for a miracle. I need money for a down payment on a new home for my children and I, my implants, my past due bills, building/demo permit so I can tear down the house, money to pay to get a referral to a lawyer, money for a shed to store everything in, and I have to do that in order to even clean everything out. I need a dump trailer and to pay that fee as well as the trash fee.

I need to get back into a home for my childrens sake as well as my own. Physically this has taken a toll on my body just as much as mentally. Ive had shingles 3 times and in between that MRSA. All in under 2 years. I cant catch a break. No matter how hard I try, no matter what I try, everything keeps back firing on me. Its a joke at this point. My whole life is a joke. Idk how or what to do, but some how I wake up everyday and put one foot in front of the other and try. But theres only so much a person can take, and im there.

This is my desperate plea for some kind of help. Wether its a donation, or a prayer, even any advice or leads on a lawyer will and are greatly and depressetly needed and appreciated. This is my final plea for some type of help. When I tell you im completely over being denied or told no and after everything ive done to get to the point I was at, when our home burned and after everyone I have helped all throughout the years to have not one person show up for me when i needed someone, anyone, the most, puts your life in perspective for you. So like I said earlier this is my last plea to humanity for some type of help in order to get our life back on track and to put this ugly nightmare behind us once and for all. Thanks for your time in reading this. Anything is appreciated. Blessings to each and everyone of you.


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