Waste to wealth bussiness requiring your support

A community in Katsina state kaita LGA Nigeria, is battling with challenge of waste management, which causes flooding, erosion and Environmental health issues affecting it residents. We appeal for a support to fund a bussiness idea named "From waste to wealth" which will help in providing environmental sustainability and as well help build economic growth of the community.The fund raised will be used in advocacy and awareness to people and also employing ways of proper waste collection to help secure the environment