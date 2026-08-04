Washington Fire Tragedy

My name is Patrick, a 46-year-old resident of Washington. The current fires have burned everything that I have worked for over the years. I feel lifeless, I have no more energy, and just feel like the world has been cruel to me. My family depends on me and believes in me, but deep inside I feel weak and have almost given up. I have created this website to fundraise, something I never thought I would ever do in life. Help me get on my feet again and have the courage to steer my family forward. To all the people affected, I wish that you'll all have the courage to triumph through. Thank you all.