Join the Fight Against Barbarism

Why We’re Doing This

As many have observed since the Oct 7 attacks, an alarming number of youths in the West have been swallowed whole by an ideology that glorifies mass murder, treats women like circus animals (or worse), and is actively seeking to implement a worldwide stone-aged dictatorship via an Islamic Caliphate.

Their hearts and minds are not being won through reason, debate, or talking points, but with narratives – more specifically, visual narratives. A single emotionally-charged image or video can help galvanize a movement into action (think George Floyd). These images and videos cry out to be shared, can flood social media platforms within days, and can have an enduring effect on our culture, for better or for worse.

What We’re Going to Do

Our mission is to help the people of conscience push back on this ever-increasing threat to Western values by creating compelling visual narratives through animation and other media, and pump them out far and wide on all major social media platforms. Animation, when done effectively, can illustrate complex abstract ideas and imbue them with an emotional undercurrent - a potent combination.

But we are just a couple of guys, and animation is expensive. Mass Martyr, our first project, has a minute of hand-drawn animation and cost us $11,000 to produce (working with a world-class animation studio and funded from our own pockets).

We have two other projects currently under development. One of them, a one-minute long animation titled Harmonious Holocaust, explores the dark psychological underpinnings of the Left’s perverse love affair with Islamic Jihadists — and the ultimate price we’ll all be forced to pay. You can read the script here.

The other, a longer animation titled London Has Fallen, brutally depicts a not-so-distant future London (and UK) where the entire citizenry is ground down by a bloodthirsty totalitarian theocracy, hellbent on enforcing Sharia law on its bewildered subjects.

What We Need From You

If we raise $10,000, we will produce Harmonious Holocaust. If we raise $40,000, we will also produce London Has Fallen. If we raise more, well, perhaps we’ll take things to an entirely new level.

And if we raise nothing, then Mass Martyr will sadly be our first and final offering in this ever-alarming global fight against barbarism.

We hope, with your help, to continue the fight. And to those who contribute, we will share updates with you including concept art, storyboards, animation previews and other behind-the-scenes materials so you can join us in the creative process.

If you have any questions at all please drop us a line at wascallywest@proton.me or on X @wascallywest. Or if you want to contribute in other ways, let us know. Visit our site at wascallywest.org

A Preview

If you’ve made it this far, here’s your bonus: a description of the opening scene to London Has Fallen:

We’re outside in a dilapidated city square. It’s broad daylight, and a big Lululemon neon sign, twisted and half lit, is hanging off a charred wall. The scenery, a post-apocalyptic hellscape, feels vaguely familiar. It looks like most other places in Europe these days – cities in countries that have already fallen completely under Islamic rule. A crowd of men of both European and Middle Eastern descent (dressed in subtly Middle Eastern garb) are gathering, screaming violently at some unseen provocation. We pull in and see a woman tied to a broken traffic light. Her hands are tightly bound around the pole behind her with a dirty extension cord. She is screaming in agony as she’s helplessly being pummeled to death – we are witnessing a public stoning. A young man hurls a brick, and catches her squarely in the throat. Her excruciating screams come to a sudden halt as she doubles over and collapses – we can see the unbridled rage in the young man’s eyes. We then hear a loudspeaker blaring the afternoon call to prayer as all of the men fall to their knees. A regime official tears by on a motorcycle and we follow him as he weaves through the slums of a place that was once called London...