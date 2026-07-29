Was in an accident and my only vehicle was Totaled

🙏🙏Hello and thankyou for taking the time to read this,I am a single father just me and my son and last week my only vehicle was totaled in a car accident, it was an older car so of course I didn't have full coverage insurance to pay out . I hate to ask anyone for any type of handout as a grown man, but I don't know what else to do at the moment other than praying that God sends me a miracle for me and my son because without a vehicle we have no way of getting back and forth from work and or anything else. I happened to find a YouTube video about this givesendgo, and figured that at this point it couldn't hurt to try it and see what happens🙏