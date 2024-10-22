Dr Bret Barker A Passion to Make A Difference

Raised:
Dr. Bret Alan Barker, DNP, FNP, RN, PHN, CEP: A Career Dedicated to Wellness
For over 16 years, Dr. Bret Barker was a stalwart presence in the ICU, tirelessly working to save lives in the most critical moments. But Bret's calling extended beyond hospital walls. In a bold move that defined the latter part of his career, he chose to step away from traditional practice, driven by a passionate belief in what he saw as medical freedom.
This transition wasn't just a career change; it was a mission. Bret devoted himself to exploring alternative approaches to healthcare, and became a published author; touching countless lives in the process. Whether you knew him from his ICU days or encountered him on his new path, chances are Bret left an indelible mark on you or someone you care about.
Now, as we remember this extraordinary healer, we're reaching out to all whose lives were brightened by Bret's care and dedication. If Dr. Barker made a difference in your life In lieu of flowers, we're asking for your support to honor his memory and help with final expenses. Your contribution, no matter the size, will be a testament to the impact Bret had on our community.
I was introduced to Bret during the early phases of Covid. It was so refreshing to find like minded providers. He took care of my elderly parents through their bout of Covid. I will be forever grateful. He was a great source of knowledge and a true medical freedom patriot. Thank you Bret. RIP my friend.
Bret was a truth warrior with caring heart. May his soul rest in peace.
We are so sorry to hear about the untimely passing of Dr. Bret Barker! Dr. Barker patiently listened to and helped our daughter when she was fighting for her life against Long Covid in 2020. Dr. Barker was one of the first doctors across the US to recognize that Long Covid exists. He was fearless in trying to find a cure, refusing to allow the bureaucracy to tie his hands. God bless the Barkers
In honor of Bret.
Dear Katy, My deepest condolences. Your beloved sounds like he was part of the light here on earth. May you feel his radiance from the other side. As you live through the grief, may your beautiful memories support you. Sending my best to you!
I can't even comprehend the loss of such a great man that words can't even describe and we never got to meet in person but he was ALWAYS available for me and I wish my donation could be more and please to his wife if you're reading this, be well and our family sends their thoughts and prayers.
Always remembering this good soul. You are missed brother!
Blessings to you
Bret, While I never met you in person, you were there to help me while I was in the hospital dealing with a medical issue. You were a Godsend! I know you will be helping Katy and others from above. You are a shining light!
Rest in love Dr. Bret Barker. Thank you for helping me when I was sick. In sympathy, Judy Gagne (Roberta’s Aunt)
In honor of a wonderful man - Brett may you rest in peace - you will always be remembered!
Sending prayers
Rest in peace Bret. Love you Katy thinking of you in this hard time
Dear heart, Though you left us too soon, I pray God's hand over you as He brings you home. I have no doubt that we'll meet again... unless I really mess up. 😉 I pray for peace & comfort for all the people you touched. We'll always love you.
