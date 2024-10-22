Dr Bret Barker A Passion to Make A Difference

Dr. Bret Alan Barker, DNP, FNP, RN, PHN, CEP: A Career Dedicated to Wellness





For over 16 years, Dr. Bret Barker was a stalwart presence in the ICU, tirelessly working to save lives in the most critical moments. But Bret's calling extended beyond hospital walls. In a bold move that defined the latter part of his career, he chose to step away from traditional practice, driven by a passionate belief in what he saw as medical freedom.





This transition wasn't just a career change; it was a mission. Bret devoted himself to exploring alternative approaches to healthcare, and became a published author; touching countless lives in the process. Whether you knew him from his ICU days or encountered him on his new path, chances are Bret left an indelible mark on you or someone you care about.





Now, as we remember this extraordinary healer, we're reaching out to all whose lives were brightened by Bret's care and dedication. If Dr. Barker made a difference in your life In lieu of flowers, we're asking for your support to honor his memory and help with final expenses. Your contribution, no matter the size, will be a testament to the impact Bret had on our community.