"Warrior’s Haven Fund – Safe Housing After Stroke"

These past nine years have completely reshaped my life in ways I never imagined. When I suffered a catastrophic stroke, everything familiar — my independence, my ability to work, and my daily routines — was suddenly taken away. What followed has been a long, painful fight for recovery filled with challenges no one is ever truly prepared to face. Even now, I continue to battle the lasting effects every single day.

My body has endured hospital stays, intensive therapies, procedures, and setbacks that would break most people. I struggle with mobility, weakness on one side, balance issues, speech and swallowing difficulties, chronic pain, fatigue, and the constant need for ongoing medical care and support. Simple tasks that most people take for granted — walking, dressing, eating, or even speaking clearly — remain daily battles. A service dog would be life-changing, providing stability, assistance with daily tasks, and a sense of security and independence I desperately need. The road to recovery is long, and progress comes slowly, but I am still here and still fighting with everything I have.

Through every storm, I have felt God’s hand sustaining me. Every small victory, every moment of strength, every day I wake up and keep pushing forward is a reminder that grace is real and healing is possible.

Even with insurance, the financial burden has become overwhelming. Insurance covers only a portion of what I truly need. The high deductibles, co-pays, uncovered therapies, specialized equipment, home modifications, and transportation costs have added up far beyond what I can manage on my own. I have been walking this road primarily by faith and determination, pushing through rehabilitation as hard as I can, but the weight of this battle has grown far beyond what I can carry alone.

I am now at a point where my long-term recovery and quality of life depend on consistent additional support, advanced rehabilitation, specialized equipment, home care assistance, a service dog, and the ability to maintain a safe and stable living environment. These needs are real, ongoing, and essential if I am to continue making progress and reclaim as much independence as possible.

That is why my fundraiser goal is $120,000. This amount represents the long-term care, treatments, equipment, and stability I need to keep fighting and rebuilding my life. Recovery from a stroke like mine is not short-term — it is a marathon, and insurance alone is not enough to get me through it.

This amount covers:

High deductibles, co-pays, and uncovered medical treatments

Intensive physical, occupational, and speech therapy beyond insurance limits

Home health support and daily assistance

Specialized medical equipment and mobility aids

A fully trained service dog (including acquisition, training, and ongoing care)

Transportation for medical appointments

Stable housing and necessary home modifications for safety and accessibility

Medications and ongoing rehabilitation not fully covered

Daily living support to help me stay safe and continue progressing

I am asking for prayers.

I am asking for support.

I am asking for donations from anyone who feels led to help carry this burden with me.

Every form of support — spiritual, emotional, or financial — becomes part of my strength. Every prayer spoken over my recovery becomes part of my healing. Every donation, no matter the size, helps build the foundation I need to keep moving forward.

If you are reading this, I ask you to lift me up in prayer and to share my story so it can reach hearts that may be able to help. I am still fighting. I am still believing. And I am determined to keep going with faith, perseverance, and hope.

My journey is far from over.

My recovery is still unfolding.

And I believe God is not finished with my story.

“When you pass through deep waters, I will be with you.” — Isaiah 43:2



