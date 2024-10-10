Campaign Image

Supporting Free Veterans Sound Bath Experience

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $1,000

Campaign created by Johnny Martinez

Campaign funds will be received by Johnny Martinez

Hey everyone, We are raising enough money to Sponsor a FREE SOUND BATH for local Milwaukee VETERANS. In order to accomplish this mission, we need $1,000. With this gift, we will have enough to Sponsor the space, Memorial Hall @ the War Memorial Center, in Milwaukee WI.  

This event is aimed to educate and promote alternative forms of Healing to Veterans and other participants. One of the best tools for growth and healing, sound and frequency. Thanks to Adagio Sound Healing and Johnny Martinez, Warrior Healer Podcast, for creating an opportunity for Veterans to embrace this profound experience.

EVENT DETAILS - Vets FREE Sound bath

November 10th @ 4:30 - 5:30pm. Doors open at 4

Non-Vets - You’re welcomed and encouraged to join  

In person donations will be available as well at venue. Look forward to seeing you all there  

If you're interested in Attending or would like more information, Email - Warriorhealerpodcast@gmail.com

Thank You 🙏 

Recent Donations
Show:
PBJ
$ 85.00 USD
2 months ago

Awesome cause!

We The Medicine
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Proud of you brother. Great work

Kyle Crook
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Adam S
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Jeremy Watson
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Jason L.

Tayler and Alisha
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Love your energy brother!!

Aunt Renae
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Proud of you. Love ya.

Will Gant
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Tracy Zindars
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Amanda Z
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Teri
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Maddy
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Mike J
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Pop Pop and Nana
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Proud of you

DB
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

James Estep
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

suzanne amos
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Marketer on the Run LLC
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

