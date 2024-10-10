Supporting Free Veterans Sound Bath Experience

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $1,000
Campaign funds will be received by Johnny Martinez
Hey everyone, We are raising enough money to Sponsor a FREE SOUND BATH for local Milwaukee VETERANS. In order to accomplish this mission, we need $1,000. With this gift, we will have enough to Sponsor the space, Memorial Hall @ the War Memorial Center, in Milwaukee WI.
This event is aimed to educate and promote alternative forms of Healing to Veterans and other participants. One of the best tools for growth and healing, sound and frequency. Thanks to Adagio Sound Healing and Johnny Martinez, Warrior Healer Podcast, for creating an opportunity for Veterans to embrace this profound experience.
EVENT DETAILS - Vets FREE Sound bath
November 10th @ 4:30 - 5:30pm. Doors open at 4
Non-Vets - You’re welcomed and encouraged to join
In person donations will be available as well at venue. Look forward to seeing you all there
If you're interested in Attending or would like more information, Email - Warriorhealerpodcast@gmail.com
Thank You 🙏
Awesome cause!
Proud of you brother. Great work
Jason L.
Love your energy brother!!
Proud of you. Love ya.
Proud of you
