War on Truth: Pay it Forward

Goal:
USD $1,000,000
Raised:
USD $920
Our documentaries are more than just films; they are catalysts for change, enlightenment, and revival. Through powerful storytelling and uncompromising truth, we have brought to light crucial stories that resonate with the hearts and minds of people across the globe. Our past productions have not only shed light on pivotal moments and places but have also inspired action and brought deeper understanding to our supporters. We at the forefront of a transformative mission—to launch groundbreaking multimedia projects that illuminate the truth of God’s Word through engaging and inspiring content. Our ambition is to reach hearts across the globe, inviting everyone into a deeper understanding and relationship with the truth of Jesus Christ. We want people all around the globe to see this movie and spread awareness.
Thank you for all that you are doing, to protect our Constitutional Republic. God bless you all, and PLEASE STAY SAFE.
There is a $1 trillion Democrat Media Complex (ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, PBS, NPR, MSNBC, Washington Post, NY Times, USA Today) lying to the American people about what happened on January 6th. .....We have the truth on our side. I hope we can reach enough citizens & convince them that everything they've been told is a lie. Officer Sicknick was not hit over the head with a fire extinguisher, for example.
Keep the truth coming!
