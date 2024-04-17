War on Truth: Pay it Forward

Our documentaries are more than just films; they are catalysts for change, enlightenment, and revival. Through powerful storytelling and uncompromising truth, we have brought to light crucial stories that resonate with the hearts and minds of people across the globe. Our past productions have not only shed light on pivotal moments and places but have also inspired action and brought deeper understanding to our supporters. We at the forefront of a transformative mission—to launch groundbreaking multimedia projects that illuminate the truth of God’s Word through engaging and inspiring content. Our ambition is to reach hearts across the globe, inviting everyone into a deeper understanding and relationship with the truth of Jesus Christ. We want people all around the globe to see this movie and spread awareness.