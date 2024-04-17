Campaign Image

War on Truth: Pay it Forward

Kavod LLC

Our documentaries are more than just films; they are catalysts for change, enlightenment, and revival. Through powerful storytelling and uncompromising truth, we have brought to light crucial stories that resonate with the hearts and minds of people across the globe. Our past productions have not only shed light on pivotal moments and places but have also inspired action and brought deeper understanding to our supporters. We at the forefront of a transformative mission—to launch groundbreaking multimedia projects that illuminate the truth of God’s Word through engaging and inspiring content. Our ambition is to reach hearts across the globe, inviting everyone into a deeper understanding and relationship with the truth of Jesus Christ. We want people all around the globe to see this movie and spread awareness. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
30 days ago

Thank you for all that you are doing, to protect our Constitutional Republic. God bless you all, and PLEASE STAY SAFE.

Wendy J from Michigan
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

There is a $1 trillion Democrat Media Complex (ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, PBS, NPR, MSNBC, Washington Post, NY Times, USA Today) lying to the American people about what happened on January 6th. .....We have the truth on our side. I hope we can reach enough citizens & convince them that everything they've been told is a lie. Officer Sicknick was not hit over the head with a fire extinguisher, for example.

Cheryl Pentz
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Kevin Gertgen
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Keep the truth coming!

Joe and Sheryl
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Heidi RN
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Jan Satterfield
$ 225.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
8 months ago

