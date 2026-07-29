Support Our Mission to The Hague!

After twenty-six wonderful years, Dianne and I are leaving Vineyard Community Church in Overland Park, Kansas for a new adventure in The Netherlands. I’ve accepted the position of Senior Pastor at Crossroads International Church and we’ll be transitioning there this spring.

Though we’re sad to leave family and so many dear friends, Dianne and I never want to stop saying “yes” to Jesus’ invitations, listening for his voice and following his lead. This next chapter, as improbable as it might have been a year ago, is an opportunity that draws on our life experience, gifting and calling, while bringing together so many of the threads God has lovingly woven into our lives.

We're currently in the planning phase -- putting our affairs in order, storing keepsakes, selling everything else we own, and wading through stacks of paperwork. Having never done this before, every day is a new day, an exercise in deeper dependence upon God which is precisely where we want to be. As Dianne and I were considering what might be next, I found myself asking God, "If you're going to move me, Father, please put me in a place that would require a deeper dependence upon you." An international church like Crossroads in a city like The Hague, with the blending of multiple cultures, and the opportunity to sow into the lives of folks who, because of their mobility, can carry the light of Jesus with them wherever they go, is a direct answer to that prayer.

Would you please consider praying for us? A move of this kind is full of unknowns and seemingly endless details. Your prayers for us in this season would mean so much. In fact, we would love to build a prayer team of friends who would agree to faithfully pray for our ministry in Europe. If you’d like to join the team and receive regular updates, drop me a line at markvictorwarner@proton.me.

And for those who have expressed an interest in providing support for our transition, thank you in advance for your kind generosity.

Our time at VCC has been filled with joy. It’s been a blessing beyond words to lead the church and journey through life with so many of you. Though the Lord is inviting us to a new chapter, we love you all.