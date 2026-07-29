GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Support Our Mission to The Hague!

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$2,500 USD

Fundraiser created byMark Warner

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mark Warner

Support Our Mission to The Hague!

After twenty-six wonderful years, Dianne and I are leaving Vineyard Community Church in Overland Park, Kansas for a new adventure in The Netherlands. I’ve accepted the position of Senior Pastor at Crossroads International Church and we’ll be transitioning there this spring. 

Though we’re sad to leave family and so many dear friends, Dianne and I never want to stop saying “yes” to Jesus’ invitations, listening for his voice and following his lead. This next chapter, as improbable as it might have been a year ago, is an opportunity that draws on our life experience, gifting and calling, while bringing together so many of the threads God has lovingly woven into our lives. 

We're currently in the planning phase -- putting our affairs in order, storing keepsakes, selling everything else we own, and wading through stacks of paperwork. Having never done this before, every day is a new day, an exercise in deeper dependence upon God which is precisely where we want to be. As Dianne and I were considering what might be next, I found myself asking God, "If you're going to move me, Father, please put me in a place that would require a deeper dependence upon you." An international church like Crossroads in a city like The Hague, with the blending of multiple cultures, and the opportunity to sow into the lives of folks who, because of their mobility, can carry the light of Jesus with them wherever they go, is a direct answer to that prayer.

Would you please consider praying for us? A move of this kind is full of unknowns and seemingly endless details. Your prayers for us in this season would mean so much. In fact, we would love to build a prayer team of friends who would agree to faithfully pray for our ministry in Europe. If you’d like to join the team and receive regular updates, drop me a line at markvictorwarner@proton.me.   

And for those who have expressed an interest in providing support for our transition, thank you in advance for your kind generosity.

Our time at VCC has been filled with joy. It’s been a blessing beyond words to lead the church and journey through life with so many of you. Though the Lord is inviting us to a new chapter, we love you all.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $490 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,650 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve