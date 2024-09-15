Launch a New School for Syrian Refugees in Lebanon

The STORY

In March 2024, one of our English Students at The Warm House - Zahle, Lebanon came and addressed a need in his area, “Chtaura” where he lives, and the need was “School for Syrian Refugees.”

He was very passionate about it to the point where he offered to launch the class in his house, in order to help the hundreds of kids in 5 different camps to be able to study. For me, “Fadi,” I felt the Lord is calling us as a ministry for something deeper than a school. There is more that needs to be happening there, so I had a good time to pray over the whole idea with the ministry team, but then I felt there’s something still missing that needed to be revealed!!! I asked “Raad,” the one who addressed the need if we can do some home visits to see the kids in order to have a better vision of the need there.

May 2024!

In May 2024, we had our 1st home visit to Chtaura, Lebanon. Since we “The Ministry Team” entered the area we felt that God was calling us to be there… I still remember one lady saying: “We and the people around us say that this is the unseen and unreached camp.” When she said that, I remembered the vision statement of Warm Hearts in Cold Houses which is exactly this: “Sharing the Love of Christ to the unseen and unreached people.” Since that moment, we knew God wanted us to start to pray over not only a school, but more of The New Warm House in Chtaura, Lebanon.