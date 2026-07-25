Thank you for helping our returning Warfighters!

Warfighters' Way Home is a 501(c)3 charity, so your donation is not only helping our returning veterans, but is also tax deductible for you! You will automatically be emailed a receipt for your taxes.

Warfighters' Way Home works with returning veterans to help them adjust back into civilian life. Sometimes this adjustment is physical things, such as clothes, food, and essentials to get them through while they are finding their new place and role. Sometimes it is providing support to get them out of a violent domestic situation (our Warfighters enlist for many, many reasons).

But, whatever the help provided, know that those that provide and those that receive are extremely grateful for your assistance in making these life-changing activities happen.

Sincerely - thank you.

Alan

Warfighters' Way Home