War veteran in housing crisis

There's a veteran i know who has been wrongfully released from the VAs Hud/Vash program, and is now homeless with a service dog. I've got him set up with an attorney on the hudvash matter, but I don't have the funds to out him in a hotel, it's to hot for him and his service dog to out in the heat. I'm trying to get donations of any amount to help him secure a hotel while dealing with the wrongful removal from hudvash due to caseworker misconduct. Any donations would be greatly appreciated, it's a shame when we have men and women fight for our country to be dismissed like there nothing. Thank you in advance.