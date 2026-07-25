War Against Freedom is a social impact media organization dedicated to exposing and combating antisemitism while defending the fundamental freedoms and human rights that belong to every person.

Through powerful social media content, investigative journalism, biblical perspectives, historical education, interviews, and original documentaries, we expose extremism, terrorism, authoritarianism, religious persecution, disinformation, and other threats to free societies.

Our mission is to educate, inform, and inspire people to recognize the warning signs of hatred and oppression before they become tragedy. By combining factual reporting, historical context, and compelling storytelling, we seek to strengthen public understanding and encourage meaningful action in defense of freedom.

Our flagship documentary, Israel vs. IR as one of the defining geopolitical conflicts of our time, examining its history, ideology, security implications, and global consequences through in-depth research and firsthand perspectives.

At War Against Freedom, we believe that an attack on one people's freedom is ultimately a threat to everyone's freedom. Standing against antisemitism is central to our mission because history has repeatedly shown that hatred left unchallenged rarely stops with a single community.



