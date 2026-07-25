If you know the Walters, then you know that they are a wonderful, God ordained family who have been through many trials over these past few years.

If you don't, then let me introduce them; Aaron and Sarah have been married for 20 years and have 6 beautiful kids. Olivia (18), Macy (15), and Elijah (10) are biological and Erica (17), Dekontee (15), and Paulyn (13) were adopted from Liberia in 2020. They are all a part of the River of God Church family and are loved by anyone who meets them.





A few months ago, Pauly was overcome by lies and depression. She was brought to a therapeutic residential in Maine for help. Erica also needed extra care and is in a therapeutic residential to help her heal and grow. Insurance is covering Erica. The cost for Pauly to stay is 31,000 a month without insurance, so she came home last weekend and going to a partial program for therapy. Everything raised here will go towards hospital bills, therapy, and other medical needs.





We have all been through trials and know how it feels to be uncertain of the future. But we know that HE has a plan!





Would you consider joining us in supporting the Walters family financially? And if possible, continuing monthly support? Also, please join us in prayer for continued guidance over Aaron and Sarah and peace over the whole family and situation.