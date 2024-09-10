Help the Wallers' continue the Children's Ministry

Jeff Waller and his family have been ministering to children through Gospel Ministries to Children for many, many years. Recently he received some bad news about his heart. He was diagnosed with acute heart failure. He has undergone surgery to put in a heart catheter and has undergone a double valve replacement. This required open heart surgery.

By the grace of God, he is home now and recovering.

These procedures and hospital stays were very costly! Please consider helping the family provide not only for their medical bills but to help keep the children's ministry going strong in Jeff's absence. Many children count on Jeff and this ministry. "Suffer the little children to come into me, for such is the kingdom of God".

You can learn more about their ministry at gospelministriestochildren.net or on Facebook.