Wall protect for Tinitin road

We are seeking assistance to build a protective wall along the road leading to Tinitin Village. During periods of heavy rainfall, flooding, and storms, the road becomes difficult and sometimes dangerous to use, isolating residents and disrupting daily life.

Constructing this protective wall would help safeguard the road from flood damage and improve year-round accessibility. This project would have a significant positive impact on the community, particularly:

Children, who need safe and reliable access to school.

Elderly residents, who require easier transportation for essential services.

Pregnant women and other patients, who need timely access to hospitals and healthcare facilities.

By improving road safety and accessibility, this project would enhance education, healthcare access, and overall quality of life for the people of Tinitin Village.

We kindly request your support in making this important community project a reality.