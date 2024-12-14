Evangelistic Clothing Line

Our story- it began like any good story does: I was lying on the couch, rummaging through the internet. I was intent on finding a Christian shirt to wear. To my surprise, there were plenty to choose from, but many seemed corny or cliche (those still have their place). I then stumbled on a shirt that grabbed my attention. It was a black shirt with white text. A couple words on the front and the Holy Scriptures on the back, and then I believe the Spirit - I want to be careful to say for sure the idea was from the Lord, but it certainly seemed to come from outside of myself and I want to give credit where it is due - filled my mind with an idea; create clothes that can be worn to help start conversations with the lost about Jesus. These shirts are engaging and thought-provoking. And, anyone behind the wearer will be reading the Life-giving, Soul-saving, Everlasting, Word of life. Furthermore, believers too can be edified and encouraged by reading the shirts. I started to consider what we should call this clothing line and out of thin air, like a bubble bursting, the words Walking Witness popped in my head. Thus, Walking Witness clothing line was born.

My dear friend Robert, a brother-in-Christ, has a passion to open-air preach in the inner city and provide physical means to the homeless. But his main goal is to share the Gospel with them. So the vision grew into a ministry; we hope to clothe the homeless with hoodies in the winter, shirts in the summer with the Word of God on their backs. Effectively, Walking Witness Ministries aims to serve the outer and inner city; to bring the Word of life to the lost soul in the rural and the lost soul in the urban.

Our mission- “Go” and make disciples of all nations. Evangelize the lost. Too often I have wanted to share the Gospel with a stranger, but can’t figure out how to start that conversation from scratch; maybe you can relate. So maybe these clothes will be the missing catalyst. The theme is to present a question on the front that promotes a thought from the reader, with the hope (and prayer) they will verbally ask the “Walking Witness” for the answer. At this time, the door is wide open to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with the reader, with the answer to the question on the back of the shirt! However, what we don’t want to do is make Jesus a “spiritual psychiatrist”, or present the benefits of following Jesus before we present the true reason for believing and following Him; salvation of souls.

Our ask- Pray. Pray as the Lord Jesus commanded us to in Luke 10:2 for the Father to send out more laborers because the harvest is plenty, but the laborers are few. Prayerfully consider donating to Walking Witness Ministries and/or sharing the link to our web store with other believers. If you do donate, pray the Lord will give us His wisdom to be wise with the funds, bless our efforts, that He will guide our path, and bring the lost to us with ears to listen. You could also simply buy a shirt for yourself, or donate so we can use the funds to buy clothes for the homeless and help fund our new ministry. https://walking-witness.printify.me/products