Walking in Faith: Urgent Endocrine Medical Fund

I am urgently reaching out for help to save the life of a deeply loved man - a beloved son, and partner, and man of deep resilience who has already survived the unimaginable. And most of all, this man is such a kind man, who is always the first to step up and help someone else in need especially the most vulnerable including animals. Now, he is the one who needs help.





Years ago, he battled a pheochromocytoma (a rare adrenal tumor) and survived a highly dangerous adrenalectomy surgery where he nearly lost his life on the operating table. By the grace of God and with and the life-saving efforts of 14 medical professionals, he miraculously survived. Today he lives with only one solitary adrenal gland.





Currently, his remaining adrenal gland is struggling heavily to function and to get him through the day. This is causing him deep, exhausting fatigue and impacting his entire endocrine system and overall health. He is in a fragile state. The results of his recent blood work have confirmed our deepest fears: his system is failing to keep up, and he needs to be evaluated by an endocrinologist and top adrenal specialist without delay to stabilize his hormone levels and prevent a life-threatening adrenal crisis.





Unfortunately, we do not have the money to pay the medical bills, specialist fees, or diagnostic tests required to get him this urgent care, they are incredibly expensive. We have already had to pay out-of-pocket for several diagnostic tests and we do not currently have the financial resources to cover the upcoming medical bills.





I am stepping out in faith and placing this need into the hands of the Lord and our community. I am asking for financial assistance so we can get him through the doors to see the right specialists as quickly as possible.





To respect my partner's strict need for privacy during this incredibly challenging time, I am keeping this campaign entirely anonymous. He is not aware of this campaign. I would like to surprise him with these funds. Every dollar raised will go directly to support him so that he may get the urgent specialist care, testing, and life-sustaining medical treatments he needs.





Please know, that we will be grateful for any help you are able to give. If you cannot donate, please send a prayer. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God bless.



