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Walking from Oklahoma City to HolyCity of Wichitas

Goal$320 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byElijah Cook

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elijah Cook

Walking from Oklahoma City to HolyCity of Wichitas

Hello friends, family, and fellow believers,


I am embarking on a meaningful personal pilgrimage: walking from Oklahoma City all the way to the Holy City of the Wichitas in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge near Lawton, Oklahoma.


The Holy City is a remarkable historic site built in the 1930s with WPA assistance. It features full-sized stone structures that recreate key scenes from the life of Christ.


I will be pushing a shopping cart loaded with my gear the entire distance. This deliberate choice keeps the pilgrimage simple, humble, and grounded; a symbol of carrying only what is necessary and depending on God’s daily provision as I walk.


I already have all the essential equipment needed for the trek — tent, sleeping bag, water filtration, food supplies, and basic gear. This campaign is not for new equipment. Instead, I am raising a modest $320 as a true “just-in-case” emergency fund. This safety net is there for unexpected situations such as medical needs, cart repairs, severe weather challenges (Oklahoma weather can turn quickly), or emergency transportation if something forces me off the route. It provides peace of mind while preserving the spirit of the pilgrimage.


Why am I doing this?

This walk is my way of stepping away from the noise of daily life to seek God more intentionally through prayer, endurance, and quiet communion. The Holy City stands as a tangible reminder of Christ’s story set in Oklahoma soil. Every mile on foot; roughly 150+ miles depending on the exact route will be an opportunity to pray, listen, and grow closer to the Lord. Pushing a shopping cart instead of using modern backpacking gear is an act of simplicity and obedience, trusting that God meets us in our weakness and perseverance.


How the funds will be used:

100% for emergencies only — strictly a safety net.

Any unused money will be returned to donors or donated to a local ministry serving those in need.

The goal is intentionally small because I want to rely primarily on God, prayer, and the preparations I’ve already made. But your support, even $5, $10, or kind words would be a tremendous encouragement and a tangible reminder that I’m not walking alone.


If you feel led to partner with me, I would be deeply grateful.


Please consider:

Giving toward the emergency fund if you’re able.

Praying for safety on the roads, physical strength and endurance, protection from weather and hazards, and meaningful encounters with God along the way.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Whether through a donation or lifting this pilgrimage in prayer, your support means more than you know. May God bless you richly as I take these steps of faith forward.


In Christ’s love and grateful expectation,

-Elijah C.

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