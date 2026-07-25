Walking by Faith with the Wakleys

Stacy was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a rare blood cancer, in July 2023. She has been receiving many treatments these last 3 years and been such a faithful servant to the Lord in living out Romans 5:3.

Stacy, Jason, and their three daughters have continued living their lives to the best of their ability, but have taken on many unexpected expenses along the way. While Stacy’s type of cancer is not curable, she did achieve a remission.

Stacys most recent visit to UAMS in Arkansas revealed via her testing that her cancer has relapsed. Stacy is now having to go back to UAMS unexpectedly as soon as possible to receive a different treatment. This requires her and her family to go to Arkansas for the next 4-6 weeks. They will be staying in a hotel and will be helping Stacy through her treatments.

If you are able we would ask first of all for prayers for this family. Next, if you feel led, donations to help cover food, travel expenses, lodging, supplies, and medical bills would be wonderful!

This family is such a testament in being faithful to the Lord. Let’s help them through this next journey.