Walking by Faith Through an Unexpected Trial

Our family is facing an unexpected hardship, and we are reaching out for support during this difficult time.

My husband recently suffered a broken arm and has been told he will be unable to work for the next 8–12 weeks. We are still waiting to learn whether surgery will be necessary, which could extend his recovery and add additional medical expenses.

This comes at an especially challenging time for our family. We had only recently begun to regain financial stability after spending an extended period caring for an elderly family member. With three children to provide for and my own inability to work in the immediate future, we are struggling to cover basic household expenses while facing the uncertainty ahead.

Any donation, no matter the amount, would help ease the burden and allow us to focus on my husband's recovery and caring for our children. If you are unable to give, your prayers, encouragement, and sharing of this campaign would mean so much to us.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and generosity during this difficult season.