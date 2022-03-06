Walking by Faith: Our Journey to Israel

Partner With Us on This Journey

“Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established.” Proverbs 16:3

Hi friends and family! ❤️





God has opened an incredible opportunity for my friend and I to travel to Israel, and we are stepping forward in faith, trusting Him every step of the way. Our goal is to raise $10,000 by September 1st to make this journey possible.





As we prepare for this trip, we also continue to have everyday responsibilities like rent, utilities, and other monthly bills. Because of that, we’re humbly asking if you would prayerfully consider partnering with us.

Whether your support is through a financial gift, sharing this post, or simply keeping me in your prayers, every act of kindness makes a difference. No donation is too small, and every contribution helps us move one step closer to where we believe God is leading us. We truly believe that when God calls us, He also provides through the generosity and faithfulness of His people. Thank you for taking the time to read this and for considering being part of this journey.

May God richly bless you for your kindness and generosity. ❤️🙏





“And my God will supply every need of yours according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:19