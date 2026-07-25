Walking Beside the Syres Family

After a very scary Sunday evening with Charlotte at home, Mark and Nicole ended up calling 911.





Charlotte was rushed to their local ER hospital where she encountered a traumatic intubation and aspiration. She was transferred via air medic to Lucille Packard Stanford children’s in Palo Alto where she received her heart transplant almost 2 years ago, and has been receiving ongoing outpatient care.





Charlotte has been stable, but with ever changing worries and concerns from the team. Many different teams are involved to get to the bottom of what happened and how she became so sick so quickly. She was placed into a medically induced coma upon arriving, and 10 days later is just being woken up. They are watching her brain carefully as she wakes up, and will continue to monitor for several more days as they wean sedation. Because of the traumatic intubation she encountered aspiration pneumonia, which her lungs are still healing from.





While she continues to be the fighter that we all know she is, she has a long road ahead of her and a lengthy hospital stay. Nicole has been with her, and Mark has been home with the kids and working. They are traveling back and forth from home, which is about 3-4 hours with traffic. Family and dear friends have been rallying to help with the kids as they can, and it’s been such a blessing.





Their biggest desire and need is to try and get an Airbnb or hotel to bring the kids down, plus travel expenses and eating out for all meals living out of the hospital room.





Mostly they covet your prayers for healing and a quick home-going for Charlotte! But if you have the ability, they are incredibly grateful and humbled by the help and support as they walk yet another unknown road. God is good. All the time. And Mark and Nicole know He does ALL things well, but helping to relieve burdens where we can is a privilege and a gift! Thank you, friends!

“Oh, magnify the LORD with me,

and let us exalt his name together!”Psalm 34:3