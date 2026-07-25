Walking Beside Paul Schrader in Faith

Support Paul in His Fight Against Cancer

If you’ve had the privilege of knowing Paul, you know his heart.

Paul loves God deeply. He loves his daughter, Hannah, with everything he has. He loves his family, his friends, and the people God has placed in his life. He is the kind of person who gives generously, encourages others, and is always willing to lend a helping hand.

Recently, Paul’s life changed in an instant.

He has been diagnosed with a large cancerous tumor. As he begins this difficult journey, he is no longer able to work and now faces the overwhelming burden of medical appointments, treatments, and the financial challenges that come with them.

Rather than worrying about how the bills will be paid, we want Paul to be able to focus on what matters most: his health, his family, and the people he loves.

As friends, we are starting this fundraiser to help ease that burden.

Every donation will go toward helping Paul with:

Household bills and essential living expenses Nutritious food to support him during treatment Medications and medically appropriate supplements Transportation to appointments and other treatment-related expenses Any additional needs that arise during this journey

No gift is too small. If you’re unable to give financially, we would be deeply grateful if you would share this fundraiser and keep Paul and his family in your prayers.

Thank you for surrounding Paul with love, encouragement, and practical support during one of the most difficult seasons of his life.

Let’s remind him that he does not have to walk this road alone.

“Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2



