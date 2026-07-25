Walking with Angels Fundraiser

MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN A CHILD'S LIFE

WE NEED YOUR HELP!





On May 25th, parishioners Steven Virgilio and Tara Gear will begin walking the 500-mile Camino de Santiago to raise funds for Valley of the Angels Children's Home in Guatemala.





But this journey is not about them.





For the past few years, they have quietly served as part of the Guatemala Mission at St. Leonard of Port Maurice Parish in Boston, supporting the children of Valley of the Angels through prayer, service, and direct outreach.





This walk is about bringing hope, dignity, and love to some of the most underprivileged children in the region.





FUNDRAISING GOAL: $75,000





EVERY DOLLAR RAISED GOES DIRECTLY TO VALLEY OF THE ANGELS





FUNDRAISING PRIORITIES:





School Construction- Your generous support will directly fund the construction of new facilities and essential capital improvements to modernize and expand our infrastructure. This includes building new classrooms, renovating aging facilities, upgrading utilities, and installing modern equipment to ensure we can serve the kids effectively for years to come. Every dollar you give will go toward creating a safer, more efficient, and more capable environment for programs and services.





Education-Education gives each student the stability to join community‑building programs like eco‑agriculture, a bakery business, and local development initiatives. Your generous donation empowers vulnerable children and teens to transform their lives and create opportunity in their own country. Immediate needs are to fund an English development program- purchase library books- build online learning capabilities





Health & Wellness- Your generous support will directly fund essential medical and dental care for children in our community. This includes routine checkups, preventive treatments, and necessary procedures to ensure they stay healthy and can thrive in school and daily life. Every dollar you give will go toward providing these critical services, giving children the opportunity to grow strong and confident.









MAKE AN IMPACT: GIVE NOW!





Learn more about the mission and the children of Valley of the Angels here:

Valley of the Angels Mission Website



