Walk With Me to Santiago Faith and Family

Walk With Me to Santiago — A Pilgrimage of Faith, Family, and Sacrifice

For years now, there has been a quiet but steady voice in my heart — not loud, not overwhelming, but persistent. It has been there in the early mornings before the house wakes up, in the stillness after Mass, and in the ordinary moments of daily life as a husband and father. It is a call to go deeper. A call to step away, even if only for a time, from the constant noise and responsibilities of life and to walk more intentionally with Christ.

Like many things in the spiritual life, it did not come all at once. It grew slowly — through prayer, through reflection, through a desire to live my faith not just in words, but in action. Over time, that call has taken a very concrete form.

This year, I have been given the opportunity to walk the Camino del Norte — a centuries-old Catholic pilgrimage that stretches across the northern coast of Spain, ultimately leading to the tomb of Saint James the Great in Santiago de Compostela.

I will not be walking this road alone. I will be accompanied by my parish priest, a man who has guided and strengthened my faith, as well as my nephew and two of his friends — young men who are searching, growing, and stepping more deeply into their own relationship with God.

And that matters.

Because this is not just a journey for me.

It is a journey across generations — a shared act of faith, a witness, and a response to something greater than ourselves.

This is not just a hike.

It is a pilgrimage.





Why This Matters

At 52 years old, my primary vocation is clear: I am a husband, and I am a father to four children between the ages of 7 and 12. My life is centered around providing for them, protecting them, and raising them in the faith.

Every decision I make carries that weight.

Anyone who has a family knows that responsibility doesn’t pause. It doesn’t take breaks. It is constant, and it is sacred.

So choosing to step away — even temporarily — is not something I take lightly.

But over time, I’ve come to understand something just as important: a father’s role is not only to provide materially, but to lead spiritually.

Our children don’t just listen to what we say — they watch what we do.

They see what we sacrifice for.

They see what we prioritize.

They see what we believe is worth the cost.

And I want my children to see that faith is not just something we attend on Sundays — it is something we live, something we pursue, and sometimes, something we are willing to sacrifice for.

Walking the Camino is, for me, an act of witness.

It is a chance to:

Draw closer to Christ through prayer, simplicity, and physical sacrifice Step away from comfort and routine in order to grow spiritually Be an example — not a perfect one, but a real one — of a man striving to follow God Support and mentor young men who are at a pivotal stage in their lives Return home renewed, strengthened, and better equipped to lead my family

As someone devoted to the Traditional Latin Mass, I’ve come to deeply value reverence, discipline, and the timeless nature of our faith. The Camino reflects that same spirit — it is ancient, intentional, and rooted in sacrifice.

It is faith lived with your feet.





The Reality Behind the Calling

While the spiritual value of this pilgrimage is immense, the practical reality is unavoidable.

This journey is not without cost.

There are the obvious expenses:

Airfare from New Orleans to Spain Lodging along the route Meals and daily necessities Transportation and logistical needs

But beyond that, there is something even more important — what happens at home while I am away.

My wife will continue carrying the daily responsibilities of raising four young children. The mortgage still needs to be paid. Groceries still need to be bought. Bills still come due.

My role as a provider does not pause simply because I feel called to go.

And because of that, I cannot responsibly undertake this pilgrimage unless two things are true:

The cost of the pilgrimage itself is covered My family is financially supported during my time away

Anything less would not be an act of faith — it would be a failure in responsibility.





Why I’m Asking for Help

I’ll be honest — asking for help is not easy.

As a husband and father, I am used to being the one who provides, the one who carries responsibility, the one who figures things out.

But this pilgrimage is different.

It is not a vacation. It is not an escape. It is a sacrifice — one that I believe God is calling me to make, but one that I cannot make alone.

If you feel moved to support this journey, your contribution does more than cover a cost.

It becomes part of something larger.

It helps:

Make this pilgrimage possible Support a father striving to answer a spiritual call Encourage young men seeking to grow in their faith Sustain a family that is making this sacrifice together

In a very real way, you become part of the journey.





A Request Even Greater Than Financial Support

While financial support is necessary, there is something I value even more: your prayers.

I ask you to pray:

For safety throughout the journey For perseverance in moments of difficulty For clarity in what God is asking of me For the young men walking alongside me For my wife and children at home

And most of all, pray that this pilgrimage bears fruit — not just for me, but for my family, my parish, and everyone connected to this journey.





Join Me on the Camino - Donation Tiers

Every step of this pilgrimage can be shared. These giving levels allow you to take part in a meaningful, tangible way.





$25 — Prayer Partner

Support part of a day on the Camino.

You will be remembered in my daily prayers.





$50 — A Day’s Meals

Covers food and basic needs for one day.

I will offer a specific prayer intention for you or your family.





$75 — Sponsor a Day

Covers a full day of walking, lodging, and meals.

Your name or intention will be carried with me that day.





$150 — Mass Intention

I will attend Mass along the route and offer it for your intention.





$250 — Equip the Pilgrim

Helps provide essential gear and preparation.

You’ll be remembered in a weekly Rosary on the Camino.





$500 — Support My Family

Directly supports my wife and four children while I am away.

Your intentions will be included in multiple days of prayer.





$1,000 — Mission Partner

Helps make this pilgrimage and my family’s stability possible.

I will carry your intentions to the tomb of Saint James in Santiago.





Final Note

No gift is too small, and no prayer goes unnoticed.

Whether you give financially or spiritually, you are walking this journey with me.





Walking With You in Spirit

One of the most beautiful aspects of a pilgrimage is that no one truly walks it alone.

Every step I take will carry the intentions of those who have supported me.

Every mile will be offered in prayer.

Every challenge — every blister, every hill, every moment of fatigue — will be united to something greater.

I will carry your intentions with me.

I will pray for you.

And when I reach Santiago, I will bring those prayers to the tomb of Saint James, entrusting them to God in a special way.





“Ultreia et Suseia” — Keep Going, Keep Rising

For centuries, pilgrims have used this phrase to encourage one another along the road.

Keep going.

Keep rising.

Keep moving forward.

That is the spirit of the Camino.

And with your help, it is a journey I hope to undertake — not just for myself, but for my family, for my parish, and for all those who walk with me in spirit.

Thank you for your generosity.

Thank you for your prayers.

Thank you for being part of this journey.

In Christ,

Richard T. Kimball, Jr.















